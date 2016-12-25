Warehouse fire in South Houston pic.twitter.com/KbgNzETl8Y — Chris Graczyk (@13PhotogChris) December 26, 2016

Parts of south Houston are filled with smoke as Houston firefighters to put out a warehouse fire.Firefighters were called to 7015 Grand Blvd. around 7:15 p.m. for the fire.Witnesses said smoke filled nearby streets and crews may have to block off streets until early Monday morning.Winds forced a second alarm and caused the smoke to spread to surrounding areas.Fire crews said there is significant fire and smoke damage to the building.There were no reported injuries.