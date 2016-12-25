NEWS

Firefighters battling warehouse fire in south Houston
EMBED </>More News Videos

Firefighters battling warehouse fire in south Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Parts of south Houston are filled with smoke as Houston firefighters to put out a warehouse fire.

Firefighters were called to 7015 Grand Blvd. around 7:15 p.m. for the fire.


Witnesses said smoke filled nearby streets and crews may have to block off streets until early Monday morning.

Winds forced a second alarm and caused the smoke to spread to surrounding areas.

Fire crews said there is significant fire and smoke damage to the building.


There were no reported injuries.
Related Topics:
newsfiresmokeHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What to do with that Christmas tree
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to meet family in Brooklyn for Christmas
Fort Bend man shoots, kills burglary suspect
Electrical panel blamed for apartment fire on Christmas
More News
Top Stories
Fort Bend man shoots, kills burglary suspect
The world reacts to George Michael's death
Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to meet family in Brooklyn for Christmas
Singer George Michael dies at 53
Electrical panel blamed for apartment fire on Christmas
Oregon father-son duo poke fun with 20-foot Christmas tree
Trump says he's closing charitable foundation, but Democrats want more
Show More
Where to take Houston guests and visitors
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
ABC13 reporters, anchors share their holiday cards
Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Toronto-to-London flight
Mom brings young girl on shoplifting trip
More News
Top Video
Firefighters bring Christmas to family after mom's death
Parents donate presents bought for son killed in crash
Man survives in wrecked car for 12 hours
'Candid Catmera' app lets snap happy felines take selfies
More Video