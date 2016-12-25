HOUSTON (KTRK) --Parts of south Houston are filled with smoke as Houston firefighters to put out a warehouse fire.
Firefighters were called to 7015 Grand Blvd. around 7:15 p.m. for the fire.
Warehouse fire in South Houston pic.twitter.com/KbgNzETl8Y— Chris Graczyk (@13PhotogChris) December 26, 2016
Witnesses said smoke filled nearby streets and crews may have to block off streets until early Monday morning.
Winds forced a second alarm and caused the smoke to spread to surrounding areas.
Fire crews said there is significant fire and smoke damage to the building.
#ChristmasNight fire @cohoustonfire battle heavy smoke at warehouse @abc13houston @tomabrahams #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/ka9tXrrKqI— Christine Dobbyn (@ChristineDobbyn) December 26, 2016
There were no reported injuries.