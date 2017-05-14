NEWS

Firefighter charged with selling oxycodone in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighter charged with selling oxycodone in New Jersey. (KTRK)

Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey --
A New Jersey firefighter has been charged with selling the opioid pain medication oxycodone.

After a joint investigation, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Hackensack police arrested 35-year-old James Rattacasa.

They say he peddled oxycodone in and around Hackensack.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor, on May 6, Oakland police revived a 33-year-old male overdose victim using Nalaxone, the overdose reversal medication.

Subsequent investigation by the Oakland Police Department revealed that Rattacasa was distributing controlled dangerous substances in and around Hackensack.

After additional investigation, he was arrested on Friday.

The Hackensack firefighter was released ahead of his May 31st hearing in Bergen County Central Judicial Processing Court.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsopioidsoxycodonefirefightersu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10-year-old overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
Flying a drone? Rules to know before you take off
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
Honoring police: HPD kicks off National Police Week
More News
Top Stories
Man charged with murder in road rage shooting in Magnolia
Real-talk, comedy and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
WANTED: Bandit charged in connection to bank robberies
Houston rapper Travis Scott arrested after performance
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
Police: Child expected to survive shooting in SE Houston
Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 celebrates moms
Show More
Mom hit son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
North Korea carries out new ballistic missile test
Texans take over Minute Maid for JJ Watt Charity Classic
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
More News
Top Video
Real-talk, comedy and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
Police: Child expected to survive shooting in SE Houston
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
EXCLUSIVE: Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fire
More Video