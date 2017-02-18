NEWS

Find My iPhone leads police to Rice robbery suspects

The Find My iPhone app led police to suspects who police say robbed two Rice University students.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
An iPhone app led Rice University police to people accused of robbing two students at gunpoint.

The University said two students were walking back to campus outside Entrance 27 on Main Street and Sunset Boulevard on Friday when a man stole their phones, wallets and keys, escaping in a car driven by a second suspect.

The students then activated the Find My iPhone feature on their phones, which helped police locate the suspects a short time later.

Carlos Alberto Garcia, 22, has been charged with robbery in connection with the incident. According to police, Garcia drove the getaway vehicle.

A second suspect, who is believed to have actually committed the robbery, was identified only as a juvenile.

Police were able to recover the students' stolen possessions.
