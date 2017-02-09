We're following breaking news after a man was killed in a fiery crash overnight in northeast Harris County.A good Samaritan driving by rushed in to help, pulling one man from the burning car on Highway 90 near Van Hut Lane.Sadly, the second mad did not make it out.Investigators believe the two men were intoxicated when their car crashed and caught fire.We're speaking with the newspaper delivery man who stopped to help, and will have new details all morning on Eyewitness News.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.