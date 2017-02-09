NEWS

Fiery crash kills one as bystander saves man from wreckage on Hwy 90

Investigators say a deadly crash on Highway 90 may have started with two intoxicated men

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news after a man was killed in a fiery crash overnight in northeast Harris County.

A good Samaritan driving by rushed in to help, pulling one man from the burning car on Highway 90 near Van Hut Lane.

Sadly, the second mad did not make it out.

Investigators believe the two men were intoxicated when their car crashed and caught fire.

We're speaking with the newspaper delivery man who stopped to help, and will have new details all morning on Eyewitness News.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
