Concerns rise after third razor blade incident in Huntsville

For the third time in a week, a razor blade was found in a public place in Huntsville, threatening the safety of others.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are taking this very seriously.

First a blade was found melted into a slide at Emancipation Park, and then last night, a blade was discovered inserted into a shopping cart at a Target store.

A customer received only minor injuries after coming into contact with the utility knife blade, which was found on a cart at the Ravenwood Village shopping center in Huntsville.

Investigators said no other tampered carts have been found, and they are now being monitored to prevent this from happening again.

RELATED: Razor blades found in Huntsville playground
A dangerous discovery was made at two Huntsville parks, authorities said.



A resident found the razor blade in the slide on July 6. Someone has used a lighter to melt the plastic on the slide and then inserted the blade. Nobody was hurt.

Blades were also found at Boettcher Mill Park.

Today police installed surveillance cameras at the park in hopes of developing any possible leads. They have no suspects and essentially no evidence.

Detectives said they need the public's help finding who might be responsible in both cases. They want residents to enjoy the city's parks and facilities, but also urged vigilance.

"We are asking for the community's assistance. Citizens have been instrumental in catching these kinds of criminals in the past," said Chief Kevin Lunsford. "We are concerned about the safety of our residents."

In an effort to prevent injuries, officers have been dispatched to local daycare centers to check the playground equipment.

If you have information on these incidents, please contact the Huntsville Police Department at (936) 291-5480 or (936) 435-8001.

