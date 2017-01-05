NEWS

Female student reports sexual assault in UH library

A female University of Houston student says she was sexually assaulted on campus.

According to a police report, the female says an unidentified male exposed himself while touching her buttocks on the eighth floor of the MD Anderson library.

The suspect is described as a black male with a fade haircut. He stands between 5'08" and 5'09" tall, weighs between 160 and 170 pounds, has a medium build and is in his early- to mid-twenties. At the time of the assault, he was wearing all black.

The student left the area and was not injured.

No other details have been released.
