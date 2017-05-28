NEWS

FedEx driver caught on camera stealing money

The driver was seen picking up $60 a mother left for her daughter under the doormat. (KTRK)

INDEPENDENCE, Missouri (KTRK) --
A FedEx Ground driver was caught on camera picking up money that didn't belong to him during his route.

The driver was seen picking up $60 a mother left for her daughter under the doormat at the home.

The family reviewed their security camera footage and saw the driver picking up the money.

"It was sad. I mean we all struggle, we all go through hard times and sadly my daughter works really hard. She's only 17; she works really hard for her money. I work really hard," the mother said.

The girl's father found and confronted the driver. In a cellphone video, you can see the driver apologized and gave the money back.

The girl's mother said the driver has been fired because of the incident, but FedEx Ground has not confirmed that.

She also learned he was facing financial troubles because his wife is sick.

"And he has children. He's been working a lot to pick up the slack for that, and I'm not saying what he did was right by any means but I understand what he did and I would like to talk to him and maybe help him out," the mother said.

The family didn't file a police report so no criminal charges are expected in this case.

