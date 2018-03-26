FBI investigating suspicious packages at DC-area military installations

ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN
The FBI is investigating several suspicious packages found at military installations and government facilities around the Washington, D.C., area, the agency confirmed Monday.

The FBI said each package was collected for further analysis, and at least one contained explosive material.

Officials at Fort Belvoir in suburban Virginia confirmed to ABC News Monday night that a suspicious package was found there that afternoon, but it's now contained and rendered safe.

Michael Howard, an Army spokesman, confirmed reports that one of the suspicious packages was sent to National Defense University at Fort McNair around 8:30 a.m.

That package contained explosive material, testing positive for black powder and residue. An X-Ray indicated a suspected GPS and an expedient fuse attached. The package was eventually rendered safe and no injuries were reported.

Officials at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in southeast Washington, which was reported to also have received a suspicious package Monday, would not confirm whether something was found.

A statement from Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said: "Please refer all questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We cannot confirm or deny there was a suspicious package on the installation."

"We are tracking the delivery of suspicious packages to multiple military installations in the National Capital Region," a Department of Defense spokesperson said in a statement. "This incident is currently under investigation and we refer all queries to the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's waterslide death
Couple wanted for allegedly trying to lure students into van
'Only God can judge me,' Katy ISD superintendent says
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
Leon Jacob sentenced to life in prison in murder for hire trial
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
Rollover crash on Eastex Freeway kills at least one
Show More
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in NW Houston
Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
18-year-old drowned rescuing his younger brother
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos