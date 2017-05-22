  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Team coverage of storms hitting Houston
Father, son dead after murder-suicide in Nassau Bay

Autopsies today on father & son dead in Nassau Bay murder-suicide

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) --
Autopsies are expected to be performed today for a local musician and his son who were killed in a murder-suicide in Nassau Bay.

New video this morning showed investigators carrying out a gun from the home at the 18300 block of Carriage Lane.

The bodies of 62-year-old Kenny Cordray and his 33-year-old son Kelly were found inside the home.

According to neighbors, there was an argument followed by gunshots Sunday.

Authorities are questioning Kenny's wife, who witnessed the crime, for a possible motive.

"She's doing fine and a little stressed out," Detective Glenn Sharp said.

Kenny and his son were seen in Facebook photos making music together just this week. According to Kenny's Facebook profile, he is a member of the Grammy's and has written a song for ZZ Top.

No other details have been released.

