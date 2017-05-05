HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man's body was found in the parking lot of a strip center in southwest Houston.
Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer spoke to the victim's mother who said her 43-year-old son was a father of six children.
Officers said the man's body was discovered around 5 a.m. in the middle of a strip center parking lot at Southwest Freeway near Wilcrest.
It's not clear how the person died, but there are reports that he may have been shot.
Investigators found a white vehicle in the parking lot with blood on the side.
Police have not made an arrest, and there's no word on a description of the suspect.
Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff