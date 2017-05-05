A man's body was found in the parking lot of a strip center in southwest Houston.Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer spoke to the victim's mother who said her 43-year-old son was a father of six children.Officers said the man's body was discovered around 5 a.m. in the middle of a strip center parking lot at Southwest Freeway near Wilcrest.It's not clear how the person died, but there are reports that he may have been shot.Investigators found a white vehicle in the parking lot with blood on the side.Police have not made an arrest, and there's no word on a description of the suspect.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.