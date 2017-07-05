NEWS

Father killed in Gage Park fireworks accident

EMBED </>More Videos

Father killed in Gage Park fireworks accident (KTRK)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A father was killed on the Fourth of July in a tragic fireworks accident on Chicago's southwest side. A source said it reportedly happened in front of his 10-year-old son.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the 42-year-old man went to check on a firework that didn't seem to be firing. It blew up in his face as it shot into the air, police and fire officials said.

The accident happened in an alley in the 2500 block of West 54th Street in the city's Gage Park neighborhood.

The man was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he later died. The man's identity has not yet been released.

No one else was hurt.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsfireworksman killedChicagoGage Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
18 horses killed in Plainfield barn fire
Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
Flint airport stabbing suspect faces new charge
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
More News
Top Stories
Missing man found alive in pool of water in Fort Bend Co.
"Don" could soon form in the central Atlantic
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Show More
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
Houston man drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Plato's Closet in ND bans children under 7 years old
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
More News
Top Video
Internet star Stevie Ryan dies at 33; death ruled suicide
Watch this tiny bat eat a banana in Australia
Caretaker serenades baby rhino to sleep with guitar
102 shot, 14 fatally, in Chicago over July 4 holiday weekend
More Video