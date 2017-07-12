A boat heading into shore on Lake Conroe collided with another vessel, leaving a father dead and his wife and 12-year-old daughter injured.Authorities said a 39-year-old man died at the scene after the crash just off North Diamondhead Road. A call of the incident came in at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday.According to officials, two fishermen on a bass boat were heading to the shore when it hit a stationary vessel with the family of three on board.A man sitting at the steering wheel of the stationary boat was directly hit and sustained critical injuries. He later died at the scene. A woman and girl on the same vessel were also injured and taken to Conroe Regional Trauma Center. The woman was admitted in critical condition, while the child was treated and released.The impact of the crash caused the bass boat to roll over and eject the fishermen, who were later pulled from the water. The pair were wearing life jackets and escaped major injury, officials said.Game wardens performed a field sobriety test on the fishermen, but they did not appear impaired, authorities said.Investigators said both boats had the proper marker lights illuminated at the time. Officials added while the boats were lit in accordance to law, the amount of lights on the lake makes it hard to tell between boats and homes.It's not immediately known whether charges will be filed in the incident.