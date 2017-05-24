The father of a 6-year-old boy who died in December 2016 is out of jail on bond, charged with injury to a child.David Jerome Brown is charged with a 3rd degree felony -- injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury. According to court documents, Brown struck his 6-year-old son Mar'Nijah in the face with an object on December 5, 2016.Williams was pronounced dead at Mainland Medical Center that same day.Mar'Nijah's mother, Mikisha Alcorn, told Eyewitness News she misses Mar'Nijah every day."It hurts for me to go to the grave site because I can't see him," she said, "I can't hug him, I can't kiss him."According to court documents, another child in Brown's home on December 5 told police she "heard spanking and screaming," and that those screams belonged to Mar'Nijah.Brown told investigators his son had gotten in a fight at school earlier in the day and that he sent him to his room to do homework.During the death investigation, a police officer "observed apparent blood on the carpet, bedroom wall and door of the bedroom," according to court documents.According to hospital records, doctors performed CPR on Mar'Nijah and inserted a breathing tube. Mar'Nijah's lungs were almost entirely collapsed. He was later pronounced dead.The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office was not able to determine a definitive cause of death. As a result, Brown cannot face a murder charge, according to the district attorney's office.Brown is currently out of jail on $25,000 bond.