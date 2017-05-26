Father charged in 3-month-old baby's death

The father of a 3-month old baby is accused of abusing, shaking and causing other injuries to the baby so severe, that he was rushed to the hospital and died.Ronnie Hackett, Jr. is facing injury to a child charges. Investigators say those charges could be upgraded to murder.Hackett's son, Ronnie Hackett, III, never really stood a chance. He lived just over three months. Eyewitness News obtained photos of the little boy printed on his memorial program. He was born last December, and died March 30.Accordinging court records, on March 30, little Ronnie's mother went to work and left the baby with his father, Hackett Jr.The elder Hackett told investigators he woke up to find his son unresponsive with foaming at his mouth.Hackett stated that he "grabbed the baby and shook him, but could not get him to respond."Hackett said he then ran with the baby to the beauty supply store where the mother worked. Both the beauty supply store and the apartment where the family lived are located in northwest Harris County.An ambulance was called to the beauty supply store. Little Ronnie was transported, but later died of his injuries. According to an autopsy report, the baby suffered horrendous injuries.Doctors located a skull fracture on the right side of the baby's head, and a possible leg fracture to the baby's left femur. In addition, they found bruising to the left face, back of his head, left leg, anterior chest, and abdomen.There was bleeding in the baby's brain, evidence of a healing skull fracture, a contusion to the lower lobe of the right lung, and bleeding with trauma to the right abdomen. Doctors also said the baby must have felt pain during periods of alleged abuse.Court records show Hackett, Jr. told investigators that he never shook the baby. However, he later admitted that the baby once fell down the stairs. Hackett Jr. also said the baby's bruises on his tummy occurred because he was trying to help the child "poop" by pressing on his stomach.We tried talking to the baby's mother at the beauty supply store. The store owner said she did not want to comment. The grandparents of baby Ronnie Hackett said they had not seen the baby, but did attend the funeral.