Father accused of beating 3-year-old girl to death with belt denied bond

A man charged with murdering his 3-year-old daughter was denied bond in a court appearance on Tuesday.The judge had strong words for the suspect, Eduardo Aleman, telling him he hopes "justice is swift."Neighbors and friends created a memorial in front of the Little Village building where Jazebel Aleman lived."I just think of all the smiles, all the smiles she gave me. She was an angel," said family friend Veronica Mercedes.Early Sunday morning,Chicago police were called to her apartment in the 2500-block of South Homan Avenue. In court Tuesday, it was revealed that Aleman was found when bruises all over her body and a more thorough examination found she had internal injuries."Jazebel sustained the following injuries: fractured ribs, a contusion to her left lung, a ruptured small intestine, injured pancreas and hemorrhaged skin, all of which can be attributed to a belt or punching," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jillian Anselmo.Tuesday, Aleman's father Eduardo Aleman was charged in the girl's murder. The 26-year-old construction worker with a previous domestic battery conviction was allegedly disciplining the 3-year-old for not eating."The defendant only stopped beating Jazebel after he observed that she had stopped reacting to his beatings. The defendant attempted to revive her by splashing water on her face in the bathroom, but ultimately called 911 when the victim continued to be unresponsive," Anselmo said."It's unexplainable, it's something I don't wish on anybody," Mercedes said."It hurts me. I've got a daughter of my own. It's hard, but I feel the mother's pain," said family friend Vanesa Gonzalez.It was also revealed in court that Jazebel's mother was not living with Aleman, but was in the process of trying to get her two children back from their father. The 5-year-old was not in the apartment during the incident.After hearing the details of the allegations against Aleman, the judge denied bond and added "I hope justice is swift."