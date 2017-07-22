EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2241586" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father and 2 kids killed in crash

A man and two young children were killed Friday night when a truck crashed into their car.Houston police said crews were working to close the North Beltway for weekend construction at Aldine Westfield.Traffic was heavy and moving slowly. Investigators said the driver of a pickup was speeding and ran into the back of a car. There was a man and two young children inside. The impact killed all three of them.The crash sent their car crashing into a Tahoe, which flipped on its side. It caused a chain of crashes, seven vehicles were involved in all.The man who died and the two children were all wearing safety belts.Investigators said the driver of the truck will likely face charges for speeding. He did not appear to be under the influence at the time of the crash.No one else was seriously hurt.