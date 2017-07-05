Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home

Houston police are looking to arrest and charge a gunman who shot and killed a beloved family pet.The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Tabor in the Heights. One eyewitness says he heard two shots, then saw a man dressed in all black leaving the scene, carrying a handgun."My dog was over there by my trashcan...dead, shot at close range," said owner Darrin Nielsen.He put out a plea on the social networkasking for surveillance video or information anyone might have that could help catch his dog's killer.Nielsen says he adopted Angus about five years ago from the SPCA. He says the Irish wolfhound-collie mix was energetic and loved to play with his ball.He admits Angus was sometimes perceived as aggressive by those passing by. He would bark at them through a wrought iron fence around Nielsen's front and side yards. But Nielsen says Angus was just doing his job protecting his home.Nielsen, a Houston Fire Department Captain and former Marine, can't imagine why anyone would want Angus dead."I don't have the words. Maybe they can come back," Nielsen said.An eyewitness was able to give police a brief description of the shooter - saying he was about 5'5" dressed in all black, seen running from the scene, gun in hand.If you know anything about the gunman you can contact Houston Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.