NEWS

Family's beloved dog shot and killed outside home

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston family beloved dog Angus shot and killed (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking to arrest and charge a gunman who shot and killed a beloved family pet.

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Tabor in the Heights. One eyewitness says he heard two shots, then saw a man dressed in all black leaving the scene, carrying a handgun.

"My dog was over there by my trashcan...dead, shot at close range," said owner Darrin Nielsen.

He put out a plea on the social network Nextdoor asking for surveillance video or information anyone might have that could help catch his dog's killer.

Nielsen says he adopted Angus about five years ago from the SPCA. He says the Irish wolfhound-collie mix was energetic and loved to play with his ball.

He admits Angus was sometimes perceived as aggressive by those passing by. He would bark at them through a wrought iron fence around Nielsen's front and side yards. But Nielsen says Angus was just doing his job protecting his home.

Nielsen, a Houston Fire Department Captain and former Marine, can't imagine why anyone would want Angus dead.

"I don't have the words. Maybe they can come back," Nielsen said.

An eyewitness was able to give police a brief description of the shooter - saying he was about 5'5" dressed in all black, seen running from the scene, gun in hand.

If you know anything about the gunman you can contact Houston Crimestoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsanimal attackHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Attorney: Commissioner not resigning after fatal accident
NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police vehicle
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
79-year-old man survives the elements for 2 days
Sonic employees seen smoking in food prep area
More News
Top Stories
Attorney: Commissioner not resigning after fatal accident
Sonic employees seen smoking in food prep area
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
79-year-old man survives the elements for 2 days
Volunteer firefighter 'going to resign' after crash in La Porte
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
Insider's tip to get you through airports faster
Show More
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
"Don" could soon form in the central Atlantic
Declaration of Independence tweets mistaken as anti-Trump
Film claims to solve mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate
Man hid wife's body in freezer to collect Social Security
More News
Top Video
Housekeeper of Hedwig Village murder victim speaks
Attorney: Commissioner not resigning after fatal accident
Simone Biles and the Globetrotters hang out in Houston
Sonic employees seen smoking in food prep area
More Video