Family: Woman accused of running over neighbor, previously arrested for shooting him

Video shows moments after man was allegedly run over by neighbor.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is accused of running over her neighbor in southeast Houston. She was just released from prison after shooting him nine years ago, family members said.

According to the victim's uncle, the two live next door to each other on Belneath Street.

Eyewitnesses said the woman got in her vehicle and ran over the victim, crashing into his home. After running him over, she backed up and drove into her driveway, eyewitnesses said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and had surgery on his hip, his uncle said.

