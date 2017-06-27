NEWS

Family: Woman accused of running over boyfriend, previously arrested for shooting him

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is accused of running over her boyfriend in southeast Houston. She was just released from prison after shooting him nine years ago, family members said.

According to the victim's uncle, the couple has a rocky history together and live next door to each other on Belneath Street.

Eyewitnesses said the woman got in her vehicle and ran over the victim, crashing into his home. After running him over, she backed up and drove into her driveway, eyewitnesses said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and had surgery on his hip, his uncle said.
