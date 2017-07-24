The family of a 4-year-old boy injured in a shooting involving Liberty County Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur wants him held accountable."It's still his gun, his bullet. Be responsible for where that bullet goes," said Ryan Lenz, the boy's uncle.Cash Flores, 4, of La Porte, was on vacation with his family at Garner State Park. On July 6, he went with his aunt, uncle and cousins to a dance they described as "family-friendly.""Everything was great," said Lenz.And then there was a gunshot."He said, 'I'm shot.' No words a 4-year-old should say," Lenz added.The little boy had a gunshot wound to his leg. He was first rushed to a hospital in Uvalde and then to San Antonio for an overnight stay.It was actually a bullet fragment that pierced his shorts and leg from the gun of Liberty County Precinct 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, a former Liberty County Sheriff and DPS trooper, who Lenz said tried to leave."This guy, he couldn't stop to say 'is everybody okay?' If you did nothing wrong, why wouldn't you just stop?" Lenz asked.Arthur did not respond to multiple ABC13 requests for comment.According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Arthur, who is a commissioned peace officer, was "lawfully" carrying his gun in his waistband when he felt it slipping. He reached for it and it fired, hitting him, the boy and another man who declined treatment.The state said the incident is still under investigation.The boy's family, who has retained an attorney, calls what happened "negligence," not an accident."If you have been in law enforcement for 40 years, you should know how to carry your weapon," said Adrian Flores, Cash's father.