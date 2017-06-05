NEWS

Family talks about man killed in fiery La Marque crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of man killed in La Marque crash spoke with Eyewitness News.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have released more information about the fiery crash that killed an innocent driver in La Marque late last night.

Investigators said the suspect, 26-year-old Valentina Demon Jones-Brown, was taken to Mainland Center Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police said he walked out of the hospital and approached the Lexus that had two women inside. Jones-Brown allegedly got into the vehicle and the women were able to run off.

When backing out of the parking spot he reportedly hit one of the women with the passenger side door before he sped off.

Just two miles from the hospital, police said Jones-Brown slammed into the back of the Ford F-150 being driven by 57-year-old Howard Lane.

Police said Lane was sitting at a red light on Highway 3 at FM 1765 and when the light turned green, he began driving and was rear-ended by the Lexus driven by Jones-Brown.

Lane died at the scene.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Incredible video from immediately after the crash showed both vehicles engulfed in flames.

Jones-Brown was taken to the hospital where he is currently in the ICU. He is being held on $80,000 bond.

He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It's not known if he will be facing additional charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar crashcar firetruck crashstolen carman killedLa Marque
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
House Democrats: Trump administration blocking inquiries
London attack suspect identified as man in recent documentary about jihadis
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Houston family to visit man deported to El Salvador
More News
Top Stories
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Disgruntled ex-employee kills 4, then himself
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks first 6 months
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
Heavy downpours possible today
Top performing public schools in the Houston area
Tickets for Manchester United game on sale Wednesday
Show More
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Bird snatches Whataburger fry out of teen's mouth
New video shows different view of deadly Denny's fight
Do you know how to survive an active shooter situation?
More News
Top Video
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Study: Giving birth after 40 puts women at greater risk
Social media helps 93-year-old bride-to-be find dress
Trump's terror tweets: Inside POTUS' view of terrorism
More Video