Family talks about man killed in fiery La Marque crash

Police have released more information about the fiery crash that killed an innocent driver in La Marque late last night.Investigators said the suspect, 26-year-old Valentina Demon Jones-Brown, was taken to Mainland Center Hospital for a mental health evaluation.Police said he walked out of the hospital and approached the Lexus that had two women inside. Jones-Brown allegedly got into the vehicle and the women were able to run off.When backing out of the parking spot he reportedly hit one of the women with the passenger side door before he sped off.Just two miles from the hospital, police said Jones-Brown slammed into the back of the Ford F-150 being driven by 57-year-old Howard Lane.Police said Lane was sitting at a red light on Highway 3 at FM 1765 and when the light turned green, he began driving and was rear-ended by the Lexus driven by Jones-Brown.Lane died at the scene.The crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night.Incredible video from immediately after the crash showed both vehicles engulfed in flames.Jones-Brown was taken to the hospital where he is currently in the ICU. He is being held on $80,000 bond.He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It's not known if he will be facing additional charges.