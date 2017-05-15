A Fort Bend ISD senior and his mother want to find the hit-and-run driver who sent him to the hospital the night of his prom.Jose Becerra was driving home with his date and a friend when a vehicle hit them from behind on the Southwest Freeway near Bellaire Blvd, sending his truck into a spin. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday."I just remember hitting the wall and hitting my head on something," described Becerra.The impact smashed his windshield and totaled his truck.Jose and his friends escaped with relatively minor injuries, but the driver who caused the accident did not stick around to find out."They got out of the car to check on me and got back in and left," said Becerra. "What kind of person does that?"The Travis High School student and his mother want anyone with information to contact Houston police."And you take off? That's cowardice, just cowardice," said Ginger Alvarez, Jose's mother."I want them to pay. I want justice," added Becerra.Becerra, a Junior ROTC member, will graduate in two weeks and then plans to enlist in the Army. He had expectations of what prom night would be like and half of it, he said, lived up to the hype."The fancy suits, the big dance and the parties afterward. t was a great night and ended on a sour note."Anyone with information is urged to call HPD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065.