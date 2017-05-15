NEWS

Family wants to find hit-and-run driver who hit student on prom night: 'I want them to pay'

EMBED </>More Videos

Family searching for driver who hit teen on the way home from prom. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Fort Bend ISD senior and his mother want to find the hit-and-run driver who sent him to the hospital the night of his prom.

Jose Becerra was driving home with his date and a friend when a vehicle hit them from behind on the Southwest Freeway near Bellaire Blvd, sending his truck into a spin. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

"I just remember hitting the wall and hitting my head on something," described Becerra.

The impact smashed his windshield and totaled his truck.

Jose and his friends escaped with relatively minor injuries, but the driver who caused the accident did not stick around to find out.

"They got out of the car to check on me and got back in and left," said Becerra. "What kind of person does that?"

The Travis High School student and his mother want anyone with information to contact Houston police.

"And you take off? That's cowardice, just cowardice," said Ginger Alvarez, Jose's mother.

"I want them to pay. I want justice," added Becerra.

Becerra, a Junior ROTC member, will graduate in two weeks and then plans to enlist in the Army. He had expectations of what prom night would be like and half of it, he said, lived up to the hype.

"The fancy suits, the big dance and the parties afterward. t was a great night and ended on a sour note."

Anyone with information is urged to call HPD's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshit and run accidenthit and runpromHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Mom killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day
Hill reacts to report that Trump shared intel
More News
Top Stories
Widespread power outage leaves Dickinson in blackout
Mom pleads for justice after son badly hurt in crash
James Harden added to lawsuit over assault at V-Live
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
Man holding human head stabs grocery store worker
Report: Trump shared secret info with Russians
Honoring peace officers fallen in the line of duty
Show More
The Woodlands doctor allegedly drunk on the job
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed teen
Lawsuit: Bullies left "KKK origami" on child's desk
Mayor Turner responds to lawsuit over homeless ordinance
Young boy has close call with METRO train
More News
Top Video
No beach balls? Student brings snake inside TSU graduation
James Harden added to lawsuit over assault at V-Live
Lawsuit: Bullies left "KKK origami" on child's desk
Mayor Turner responds to lawsuit over homeless ordinance
More Video