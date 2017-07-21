Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting

The family of Elmer Villatoro is still searching for answers days after Villatoro was fatally shot as he got a haircut in a Katy-area salon.This November would have been Villatoro and his wife's 18th wedding anniversary. She said they have been with each other all of their lives since growing up in El Salvador. The hard-working couple just returned from a family vacation in California to see his sister and take their children to Disneyland. Elmer also played on the beach with his 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son."He's a very caring father of two. They meant the world to him. It's really hard to wrap your head around what just happened. We all just hope and pray that he gets caught whoever that is...you can't bring him back," said Elmer's sister in law, Arceli Villanueva.Still puzzling is why Elmer was shot and killed while getting his hair cut inside the Natural Nails and Hair salon on Wednesday. The family says they can't think of anyone who had an issue with him."I used to know Elmer. We grew up together, he's like my brother. It's a shame to see what happened. The entire family is torn apart. You're hurting. Everybody's hurting," Elmer's childhood friend Juan Bonilla said.Elmer's life seemed to revolve around his family and providing for them. He was a long-time chef at Antonio's restaurant in Katy and an avid fisherman who would hit the water with his cousins all the time -- and then, of course, bring his catch home to his family for dinner."How can people do this kind of thing, leave a family broken and kids without a father?" Bonilla asked out frustration.Police have not arrested anyone in the murder. Elmer's family is planning his funeral right now and trying to get his parents from El Salvador into the U.S. for the funeral.