NEWS

Family says woman set their home on fire with kids inside
EMBED </>More News Videos

A single mother of six says a woman intentionally set her home on fire with her kids inside.

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A single mother of six says a woman intentionally set her home on fire with her kids inside.

Cynthia Monjaraz claims Jennifer Viscarra, an acquaintance, set her home on fire all because she wouldn't give a mutual friend a ride on New Year's Day.

Cynthia said she left her home to run an errand and her six kids, ages six to 16-years-old, stayed home.

Minutes later, Cynthia says the woman broke inside and set her home on fire.

"She broke in because my door, it's messed up so she walked in. The kids are like we're going to wait upstairs mom and we're going to go to sleep. If they would have feel asleep, they would have been dead," said Cynthia Monjaraz.

Fortunately the children all got out safely and were not hurt.

Police arrested Jennifer Viscarra at the scene on three outstanding warrants. Officers say she admitted to the starting the fire, but she has not been charged at this time.

Cynthia and her children don't have insurance on the home and are now staying in the hotel.
Related Topics:
newsarsonhouse fireHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Man accused of using helmet to kill man in custody
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
More News
Top Stories
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
Parents marry at Texas Children's with premie son
Boy grows hair for 2 years, donates to friend
TSA: Some IDs wont make the cut in 2018
Llama Drama: Animal loose on busy road
Show More
Teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
Toy company ships marijuana to woman by mistake
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
Man accused of using helmet to kill man in custody
Local homeowner shoots burglar breaking in home
More News
Top Video
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Body found hours after hit and run crash
Firefighters evacuate hospital in Galveston due to a fire
More Video