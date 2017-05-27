NEWS

Family remembers 5-year-old, grandmother killed in Alvin bus crash

Family members are remembering a 5-year-old and his grandmother who were both killed in a crash with a bus in Alvin.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Dozens of people attended a benefit for a Manvel family who lost a 60-year-old grandmother her a 5-year-old grandson in a crash May 22.

"It's been humbling the last few days," said the boy's father, Joseph Salazar. "A lot of support from the community where I live."

Robert Salazar was at a red light in Brazoria County when state troopers say a school bus slammed into his car.

Joey Salazar and his grandmother Karen were killed.

"Didn't even hear a bang or nothing," Robert Salazar explained. "It was going so fast that when it happened, it was all over."

There were no students on the bus. DPS suspects speed was a factor in the crash.

