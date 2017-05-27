Dozens of people attended a benefit for a Manvel family who lost a 60-year-old grandmother her a 5-year-old grandson in a crash May 22."It's been humbling the last few days," said the boy's father, Joseph Salazar. "A lot of support from the community where I live."Robert Salazar was at a red light in Brazoria County when state troopers say a school bus slammed into his car.Joey Salazar and his grandmother Karen were killed."Didn't even hear a bang or nothing," Robert Salazar explained. "It was going so fast that when it happened, it was all over."There were no students on the bus. DPS suspects speed was a factor in the crash.