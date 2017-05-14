NEWS

Man charged with murder in road rage shooting in Magnolia

EMBED </>More Videos

Family sees father murdered in road rage incident in Magnolia.

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have charged a suspect with murder in connection to Saturday night's road rage shooting.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old Christopher Delacruz and Jose Augusto Lozada were involved in an argument at the intersection of Aberdeen Drive and Highland Boulevard.

Delacruz followed Lozada, 56, to his residence in the 29400 block of Aberdeen Drive, deputies said.

RELATED: Argument leads to fatal road rage shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are trying to figure out what happened in a road rage shooting that left one man dead.



When authorities arrived just before 10 p.m., they found Lozada with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Heather Lozado, the victim's daughter-in-law, came outside and saw the shooting happen.

"I really did think he was going to kill us all," she said.

Heather said Delacruz aimed the gun at her husband who was distraught after seeing his father killed.

"As soon as I heard the first shot, I knew he was gone. And then, I heard another one and another one," she said.

She said her father-in-law had just finished a hard day of work at a home nearby and was returning from a gas station just blocks away. She said neither vehicle involved in the accident had major damage.

Now, her family is struggling to raise money to bury Jose. You can help by donating to their GoFundMe account.

Delacruz was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County jail on murder charges.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmurderMontgomery CountyMagnolia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
Honoring police: HPD kicks off National Police Week
Flying a drone? Rules to know before you take off
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More News
Top Stories
Real-talk and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
WANTED: Bandit charged in connection to bank robberies
Houston rapper Travis Scott arrested after performance
Emmy-winning actor Powers Boothe dies at 68
Police: Child expected to survive shooting in SE Houston
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
Happy Mother's Day: ABC13 celebrates moms
Show More
TSU to face Texas A&M in NCAA Softball Tournament
Mom hit son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
North Korea carries out new ballistic missile test
Texans take over Minute Maid for JJ Watt Charity Classic
Family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
More News
Top Video
TSU to face Texas A&M in NCAA Softball Tournament
Real-talk and preaching: Meet Pastor John Gray
Police: Child expected to survive shooting in SE Houston
Police chase ends on Katy Freeway at Wilcrest
More Video