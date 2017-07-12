EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2208073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> EXCLUSIVE: Hedwig Village murder suspect arrives at jail

The son of a former housekeeper has been charged in the brutal murder of a 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman.Officials said Michael Susberry has been charged in Janeil Hooten Bernard's murder.Late Tuesday, Susberry arrived at the Harris County Jail in downtown Houston. In video you can only see on Eyewitness News, Susberry had to be helped out of a police vehicle with a walker in front of him.After the arrest, Bernard's family issued a statement:According to Hedwig Village Police Chief David Gott, Susberry admitted to headbutting Bernard before stabbing her with a knife sometime around July 3. Police also said video evidence placed Susberry near Bernard's home on the day of her killing.Gott said Susberry was familiar with the victim's home after picking up his mother's checks for her.Police also said Susberry was worried the crime would hurt his mother most of all, who spoke with Eyewitness News on July 5 about her former relationship with Bernard.Susberry was booked into the Harris County jail late Tuesday. He has been charged with capital murder.