There's a growing number of people who are asking for the arrest of a Harris County Sheriff's deputy and her husband connected to the death of a man after a fight at a Denny's in Sheldon.The Harris County District Attorney's Office has received evidence in the case and are expected to present it to the grand jury, the DA's office said.On Tuesday, autopsy results revealed the cause of death for John Hernandez, indicating he died from anoxic encephalopathy or lack of oxygen to the brain, due to strangulation with chest compression. His death was also ruled a homicide.Chauna Thompson, the deputy whose husband Terry Thompson was involved in the altercation, is now on desk duty.Investigators said Hernandez was urinating outside the restaurant and that Thompson yelled at him to stop. Eyewitnesses told ABC13 Hernandez initiated the physical confrontation and Chauna, off-duty and in plain clothes, drove up in the middle of it.Eyewitness videos released in the past few days show Terry on top of Hernandez with his arm around his neck, while witnesses said Chauna appeared to have her knee on Hernandez's arm."I was pretty shocked. It's a very sad video. You're watching a man basically being killed," Attorney Jack Carroll said. "He was kicking his legs in a helpless fashion, and you could hear him gargling just begging to stop."Later today there will be a rally at Guadulupe Park for those asking for the arrest of both Chauna and Terry. Hernandez's family is calling for criminal charges to be filed against the couple."This is not ok. This is not ok for anyone to suffer this loss," Susanna Santana, the victim's cousin said."My message is directly to District Attorney Kim Ogg and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. I am speaking directly to both of you. What are you waiting for? What more do you need?" Wendy Maldonado, the victim's aunt said.Chauna has an attorney who said on the night in question, Hernandez was drunk and urinating in a parking lot and then became confrontational."He came over to the front door. He struck her husband. He threw the first punch, got him in the eye, got him good. His eye was swollen," Greg Cagle said.The rally will end with a march to the DA's office.Meanwhile there is a sit-in planned for later today at the sheriff's office from another group asking for justice for Hernandez.