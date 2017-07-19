Family of 5 kicked off JetBlue flight seeks answer

The family's attorney, David Templer, said that his clients, Tamir Raanan and Mandy Ifrah, who live in Brooklyn, were heading home after attending a wedding when their 1-year-old daughter, Eden, began kicking a passenger's seat.
Ifrah said she apologized to the passenger, and they exchanged words before the passenger changed seats.
That's when a flight attendant came over to the family and asked them to get off the plane, the family said in a media release.
"The plane, at that point, just turns back around, goes back to the gate, and security from JetBlue gets onto the flight and tells me and my family to grab our things and get off the plane," Ifrah said in an interview with WPLG.
The airline said that the adults in the family were making threats, and it was their actions that caused them to be taken off the plane.
"After a verbal altercation that included physical threats and profanities against a nearby customer, the aircraft door was reopened and our airports team politely asked the customers to step off to discuss the situation. The customers refused repeated requests and our crewmembers deplaned the entire aircraft. Law enforcement escorted them out of the gate area and we provided a refund," JetBlue said in a statement. "The customers were not removed due to the actions of their children. We are investigating whether the customers' behavior warrants restrictions on JetBlue travel and we thank our crewmembers for their professional handling of this unfortunate incident."
Part of the exchange with the flight attendant in the plane was captured on video, as was their interaction at the gate. In the video, Raanan and Ifrah repeatedly ask for an explanation and the flight attendant tells them they need to call the airline for further information.
A Broward Sheriff's Office deputy stepped in shortly after that exchange and defused the situation.
"Ifrah said JetBlue told the family that they would be booked on a flight the next day, but they would need to find overnight accommodations. However, JetBlue did not remove their luggage from the plane leaving them without clothes and baby supplies," a media release put out by the family said.
The family said when they arrived the next morning for their flight, a JetBlue representative told them that they were banned from all future flights while the incident is under investigation. The family also claims it wasn't given a reason for the airline's decision.
In addition, the family said that their luggage was not in New York when they arrived home and that it took a week before their bags were returned.
As for JetBlue's account of what happened, Ifrah said it's false.
"That's not true at all. My baby must have been kicking the chair. I mean, she's - at that time - she needs a bottle. She's tired. She's cranky," Ifrah said. "It was just embarrassing. It was horrible."
Ifrah said she would simply like an apology from JetBlue.
