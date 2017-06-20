EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2119782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother is charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter. Family says she made previous threats.

Family and friends gathered outside the northwest Harris County apartment complex to mourn the loss of 4-year-old Fredricka Allen.Last week, authorities said the little girl was stabbed to death by her mother Laquita Lewis. She allegedly sent a text message to her daughter's father and family saying she was so sorry, that she "did something bad" and that her "little girl was going to heaven."Prosecutors say Lewis admitted to stabbing her daughter and she was later charged with murder.At the vigil, relatives shared stories about the little girl and released balloons in her honor.