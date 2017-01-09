Family members are remembering the lives of three hunters, found dead after a duck hunting trip near Carancahua Bay.The bodies of Starett Burk, 25, Spencer Hall, 19, and Christian Ruckman, 18, were recovered from the water near Palacios Saturday, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.The men launched their boat around 4am on Friday, authorities said. When they did not return, a family member contacted law enforcement.Tonight on Eyewitness News at 4, hear from the family of Starett Burk about their memories of him.