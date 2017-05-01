EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1939557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police give an update after a deadly home invasion on the city's south side.

Family members say two masked men killed a homeowner during a violent home invasion on Houston's south side.James Bolden, 55, has been identified by relatives as the victim in the shooting.The victim's uncle tells Eyewitness News that the suspects broke in through a window before shooting his nephew.Homicide detectives are at the duplex on Grassmere near Ferdinand, where at least two witnesses are being questioned.This all happened around 2 a.m. Relatives said the 55-year-old victim, his wife and two teenage children were home at the time.The victim had only recently married his wife, we are told, and his 19-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter are now left without their father.Family members do not know why this happened, and police are still trying to figure out who did this."They demanded cash and at least one person inside the residence gave them some money," Houston Police Sgt. Horn said.The suspects are only described as teenagers wearing hoodies."Initial indications are that this was some sort of home invasion at this location and we are waiting on our homicide investigators to come out and conduct an investigation and develop further information," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said.Homicide investigators are continuing their search for clues this morning. We'll bring you updates as we learn them.