NEWS

Family: Masked suspects kill man during Houston home invasion

EMBED </>More News Videos

Homicide detectives are at a home on Grassmere investigating a deadly shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family members say two masked men killed a homeowner during a violent home invasion on Houston's south side.

James Bolden, 55, has been identified by relatives as the victim in the shooting.

The victim's uncle tells Eyewitness News that the suspects broke in through a window before shooting his nephew.

Homicide detectives are at the duplex on Grassmere near Ferdinand, where at least two witnesses are being questioned.

WATCH: Police update deadly home invasion investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police give an update after a deadly home invasion on the city's south side.



This all happened around 2 a.m. Relatives said the 55-year-old victim, his wife and two teenage children were home at the time.

The victim had only recently married his wife, we are told, and his 19-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter are now left without their father.

Family members do not know why this happened, and police are still trying to figure out who did this.

"They demanded cash and at least one person inside the residence gave them some money," Houston Police Sgt. Horn said.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police give an update on this deadly home invasion



The suspects are only described as teenagers wearing hoodies.

"Initial indications are that this was some sort of home invasion at this location and we are waiting on our homicide investigators to come out and conduct an investigation and develop further information," Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Homicide investigators are continuing their search for clues this morning. We'll bring you updates as we learn them.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshome invasionshootingman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House 'looked at' changing libel laws
1 killed, 7 injured in San Diego shooting
Baby taken for ride in stolen car reunited with family
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
More News
Top Stories
Who is going to headline Citgo's Freedom Over Texas 2017?
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Mucus in your nose is healthy for your teeth
Baby taken for ride in stolen car reunited with family
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
Man charged with killing girlfriend in front of her kids
Wrong-way crash sparks massive tanker explosion
Show More
Vehicle hit by train in Sugar Land
Officials plan to move I-45 downtown to help traffic
Battle of I-10: James Harden vs. Kawhi Leonard
Celebrate with birthday freebies in May!
Twin toddlers get ticketed by NYPD
More News
Top Video
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
Who is going to headline Citgo's Freedom Over Texas 2017?
Baby taken for ride in stolen car reunited with family
Vehicle hit by train in Sugar Land
More Video