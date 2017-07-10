EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2197623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were killed in a Crosby apartment fire on Saturday.

According to his family, 14-year-old, KJ Arcenaux was one of three people who died in a fire at the Crosby Square Apartments, early Saturday morning."Why wasn't this family alerted, Kevin, his Auntie and his cousin," asks attorney, Lee Merritt.Merritt is speaking on behalf of Arcenaux's mother. The family says the fire also killed Arcenaux's aunt, Shana May, and her daughter, Marquelle, who lived at the apartments. Arcenaux was just making a summer visit to their apartment home.Merritt says the fire could raise serious questions about the building's safety.The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine what caused the fire.Investigators will also look into concerns that residents did not hear smoke detectors. That's just one concern Merritt says he's eager to look into for Arcenaux's mother."Making sure that we gather witness statements and reports so that some of these rumors are confirmed, or dispelled," said Merritt.SkyDrone13 was at the Crosby Square Apartments to take a look at the damage.