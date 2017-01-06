NEWS

Family: Heater started fire in southeast Houston apartment
Heater sparks apartment fire in southeast Houston, Pooja Lodhia reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Two units have been destroyed after an apartment fire in southeast Houston.

The owner of the apartment told Eyewitness News that he was trying to stay warm by turning on the heater. He says it's the first time the heater has been on.

"I turned on the heater right before I showered and I noticed smoke," Nestor Sanchez said. "So I turned it off and I called the firemen."

His family is waiting to see how much, if anything, they can salvage from the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the official cause.
