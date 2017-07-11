Family members of a teen killed in 1999 are getting a new look at her suspected murderer who fled the country not long after her death.Felicia Ruiz was 17 when she was stabbed and killed. Her parents have continued to speak out and keep the case alive.Two people were convicted in the killing and are currently serving sentences, but Jesus Salazar fled.A tip led to a new photo of Salazar. Felicia's parents, Carrie and Lou Ruiz, said they're glad for a new lead in the case, but it's not easy to see Salazar appearing so carefree."I still see the evil in his eyes. Both of us always wondered what he looked like now. So, now we know. He's smiling enjoying his beer on the beach. He's got his glock laying in front of him," Carrie Ruiz said. "It's kind of hard to look at it, because it tells us he doesn't have any remorse for what he did."It's been nearly 18 years since Felicia was killed, but time isn't exactly healing her parents wounds."We are not going to get closure. There's no such thing as closure. There's justice, but not closure," Lou Ruiz said.It's justice they're still seeking. Two of three responsible for Felicia's death are serving prison sentences, but Salazar remains on the run.He's believed to be in Venezuela or Colombia, but has family members in the U.S. and may travel among the countries. Crime Stoppers announced a new $10,000 reward for him.It means a glimmer of new hope in the case, which is always on the minds of the Ruiz family."They stabbed her over 39 times," Carrie Ruiz said.Her parents describe Felicia's brutal killing at the hands of people she thought were friends. It's a story they've told many times, but it's clear it remains senseless to them.Felicia was lured to what was supposed to be a Halloween party on October 30, 1999, but once her killers had her alone, they attacked."(Salazar) also liked Felicia and she didn't want to be boyfriend and girlfriend," Carrie said. "He got mad."The fight to find Felicia's killer is something her parents said they have no choice but to continue -- remembering what they lost."What would she look like today, what would she be doing?" Carrie said. "Her children she would have had, a son-in-law, they'll never know what they took."They're honoring the promise they made to get justice, while they also remind other families to cherish the time they have."Hug your babies. Hug your daughters and your sons before they leave, because that may be the last time you see them alive," Carrie said.Information from Crime Stoppers on the case: