RIP coach Byrd you was really one solid coach and most of all a father figure in my life you looked out for me when Everyone doubted me. pic.twitter.com/H1ceafAanX — Jonathan Banks (@juranimal1) June 11, 2017

Family and friends are remembering Adrian Byrd, a beloved high school coach killed in a wrong-way accident overnight Sunday."Every moment is getting harder. A parent is not supposed to lose their child before them. It's hard," said Courtland Byrd, Adrian's father.According to deputies, the driver of a truck was heading the wrong direction on the West Beltway near the Southwest Freeway when he collided head-on with Adrian Byrd. The initial collision caused a secondary accident with another car crashing into Byrd's vehicle.Byrd, a coach at Heights High School, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.Adrian and his wife have a 3-year-old son and a daughter who turns two next month."I just don't want these kids to lose a mother and father this day...because it's going to take a village to get them through this," said Audrey Byrd, Adrian's mother.News of Byrd's death spread quickly with former student athletes posting throughout the day on social media. He was the head track coach and assistant coach at Nimitz High School for five years."He had been at Nimitz High School where his eight girls that were seniors last year, he managed to get all of them scholarships to run in college," Audrey said.Adrian Byrd moved to Heights High School this past school year."Just to hear that news hit me pretty hard just because I loved him like he was my own, my own brother," Heights High School head coach and Athletics Director Stephen Dixon said.Dixon coached Adrian in high school and says they've been close ever since. He was heading into his second season as running backs coach at Heights High School. Dixon said he was known for three words: One more rep!"It's kind of a cliche, but Byrd lived by those words. He pushed them. I've seen him on the field. He just pushed them to their limit so they'd be the best they could be," Dixon said.The driver of the truck that was going the wrong way was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to live.Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, but believe alcohol was a factor.The Harris County District Attorney's Office has been contacted and will determine whether any charges are filed."I don't wish him any ill," Audrey Byrd said. "We just don't want him to hurt anybody else."The Heights High School football is dedicating the upcoming season to Adrian Byrd, Dixon added.