NEWS

Family finds clay-like material inside Apple Watch box

EMBED </>More Videos

Family looking for answers after clay found in Apple Watch box, Steven Romo reports.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Instead of a new Apple Watch, a local family said they found globs of a clay-like material pressed into the sealed box.

The product was sold at a nearby Walmart store and managers there said they won't take it back or give a refund. Instead, they suggested the family contact the manufacturer.

Sergio Gonzalez said he's the one who opened the Apple Watch box Sunday night. He was helping his little sister set it up when they found an unexpected toy surprise.

"So I'm like, 'Whoa, what the heck?' I pull it out, and it's PlayDoh," he said.

They showed ABC13 several clumps of brightly colored, plastic-wrapped clay.

Their mother tried returning the box to the Walmart on Shaver Street where she bought it, but ran into a problem.

"They're saying they don't want to give her the money back," Gonzalez said.

Walmart said in a written statement, "It's unfortunate our customer had a negative experience. We've examined surveillance video to make sure proper security measures were followed and must refer the customer to the product manufacturer."

The family said they believe Walmart sold it, so Walmart should make it right.

"They're saying contact Apple. It's their problem. We bought it from Walmart," Gonzalez said.

ABC13 reached out to Apple, but the company has not yet commented on the problem. The family is hoping Apple will make it right.

In the meantime, they have some advice for the store.

"I hope they go do inventory on all their products and make sure everything's in there," Gonzalez said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsappleapple watchwalmartPasadena
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
HPD officer tows car and buys tires for mom
Man steals truck, crashes during chase in Fort Bend Co.
Suspected fentanyl supplier arrested after drug bust
6-year-old burned in water balloon fight
More News
Top Stories
Suspected fentanyl supplier arrested after drug bust
Man steals truck, crashes during chase in Fort Bend Co.
HPD officer tows car and buys tires for mom
New video shows close view of deadly Denny's fight
Few more downpours around Houston
Surveillance video released in shooting of infant
5 things you need to know about SB4
Show More
Pink bedrooms lower Houston homes' value
6-year-old burned in water balloon fight
Things to know about DWI crackdown campaign
Texas A&M defeats UH 4-3 in baseball tournament
Double killing latest in string of violent crimes
More News
Top Video
HPD officer tows car and buys tires for mom
Trendy bridal suites: What's hot when tying the knot
Suspected fentanyl supplier arrested after drug bust
Double killing latest in string of violent crimes
More Video