Family says Westpark Tollway project too close to home

Family says tollway construction is too close to home (KTRK)

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Richmond home will be just feet away from the noise of the Westpark Tollway, which is set to be extended through the Covey Trails neighborhood.

According to a homeowner and Eyewitness News viewer, Fort Bend County officials will not build a barrier to separate the home and the tollway, which could set a 65 mph speed limit. The extension will be built about 25 feet away from the home.

WATCH: SkyDrone 13 shows how proximity between house, Westpark Tollway site

SkyDrone 13 shows the closeness between a Richmond family's home and the site of the Westpark Tollway extension.


Instead, the family said they are being forced to spend $10,000 to build a wooden fence on their property.

To add to the misery, the family claims neighborhoods down the road had barriers built for the extension.
