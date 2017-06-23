RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --A Richmond home will be just feet away from the noise of the Westpark Tollway, which is set to be extended through the Covey Trails neighborhood.
According to a homeowner and Eyewitness News viewer, Fort Bend County officials will not build a barrier to separate the home and the tollway, which could set a 65 mph speed limit. The extension will be built about 25 feet away from the home.
WATCH: SkyDrone 13 shows how proximity between house, Westpark Tollway site
Instead, the family said they are being forced to spend $10,000 to build a wooden fence on their property.
To add to the misery, the family claims neighborhoods down the road had barriers built for the extension.
