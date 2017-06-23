EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2133360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SkyDrone 13 shows the closeness between a Richmond family's home and the site of the Westpark Tollway extension.

A Richmond home will be just feet away from the noise of the Westpark Tollway, which is set to be extended through the Covey Trails neighborhood.According to a homeowner and Eyewitness News viewer, Fort Bend County officials will not build a barrier to separate the home and the tollway, which could set a 65 mph speed limit. The extension will be built about 25 feet away from the home.Instead, the family said they are being forced to spend $10,000 to build a wooden fence on their property.To add to the misery, the family claims neighborhoods down the road had barriers built for the extension.