A woman shot in the back while working at a store on Christmas Eve is paralyzed from the chest down, according to a family representative.
Paxton Webb, 23, was working at Katz Boutique near Humble Saturday night when three masked robbers burst inside. Houston police said one of them shot in the back.
"Unfortunately she is paralyzed from the chest down. And her physicians believe that condition is permanent," said Buffy Martinez, a family spokeswoman.
Her family rushed to Webb's side at the Texas Medical Center where she is being tr area in a trauma center.
"They are devastated. Paxton is a young woman. She and her husband were looking forward to starting a family," Martinez said.
Her husband, Brian, is a marine who just returned home.
"They are very much relying on each other," Martinez said. "They are just taking it one day at a time."
The family's also concerned that the gunmen haven't been caught. Anyone with information is asked to call Houston police.
