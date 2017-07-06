NEWS

Family claims bounty hunters assaulted them in case of mistaken identity

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Humble family is calling for the Harris County District Attorney's Office to file charges on two bounty hunters who they say carried out an assault during an attempt to detain someone who wasn't wanted.

The alleged assault happened on July 4.

According to Keemo Fell and his family, the bounty hunters showed up at the home and attempted to take him into custody. Video shows them slamming his leg in a car door and beating him with a baton. In the video, the bounty hunters can be seen allegedly shoving Fell's father-in-law, which broke some of his ribs, the family said.

On Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., Tracy Clemons has more on this story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsassaultHumble
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NJ Transit train derails at NYC's Penn Station
Mother charged with murdering 4 kids, father found in Georgia home
Man sentenced to life in prison after fifth DWI arrest
2 Houston police officers injured in crash on 288
More News
Top Stories
Woman stabbed on METRO bus in NW Houston
Man claims he's being held illegally in child's murder
1 DAY ONLY: Frontier selling $20 flights today
Mother charged with murdering 4 kids, father found in Georgia home
Former cop accused of stealing cash from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
Desert Storm memorial vandalized on Independence Day
Show More
2 Houston police officers injured in crash on 288
Rockets finalize deal, introduce P.J. Tucker
Fire chief says department audit is leading to change
Man sentenced to life in prison after fifth DWI arrest
Judge sets execution date for Tourniquet Killer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Celebrating the Fourth of July
Adorable kids celebrate July 4th with Teddy Bear Parade
New clues revealed in mystery of skeleton in Heights home
More Photos