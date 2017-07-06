A Humble family is calling for the Harris County District Attorney's Office to file charges on two bounty hunters who they say carried out an assault during an attempt to detain someone who wasn't wanted.The alleged assault happened on July 4.According to Keemo Fell and his family, the bounty hunters showed up at the home and attempted to take him into custody. Video shows them slamming his leg in a car door and beating him with a baton. In the video, the bounty hunters can be seen allegedly shoving Fell's father-in-law, which broke some of his ribs, the family said.On Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., Tracy Clemons has more on this story.