NEWS

Family celebrates fifth Eagle Scout accomplishment

EMBED </>More Videos

Family celebrates its fifth Eagle Scout accomplishment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A local teen celebrated a huge accomplishment as a boy scout before heading off to college.

Aaron Arcos received his Eagle Scout Rank Thursday night, which is the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouting program of the Boy Scouts of America.

Arcos is the fifth grandson of George and Kandy Hernandez to the achieve the rank and the fifth in his generation to complete the qualifications for Eagle.

Arcos had to complete a service project as part of the Eagle certification.

"Through their service, Eagle projects have been completed at several local nonprofit organizations including the MD Anderson Family YMCA, Fish & Loaves Soup Kitchen and the American Legion Hall Post 560. All projects required intense planning on their part and an end result that would serve others of need," according to a press release.

George and Kandy have been married for 47 years and have seven children and 13 grandchildren. Three of their children have been active Boy Scout volunteers and/or Troop leaders for more than 20 years.

"I was a Boy Scout as a young boy but didn't achieve this ranking because I had to work to help support our family. Thankfully one of my brothers did become and Eagle Scout. It gives me great pride to see my children active in the scout life with their sons. The time and dedication to accomplishing this ranking will ensure the solid development that youth need to succeed in life. Knowing our grandsons have real life experience in setting goals, challenging themselves and serving others make me and wife so very proud." George said.

Arcos graduated this year from Waltrip High School and will be attending Sam Houston State University in September.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfamilyboy scouts of americaboy scoutsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opens fire at congressional baseball practice
Initial assessment shows North Korea fired intercontinental ballistic missile, US official says
Woman's body found in SE Houston cemetery
Man killed on Ohio fair ride recently joined Marines
More News
Top Stories
Passengers escape burning bus in Katy Freeway HOV lane
Woman's body found in SE Houston cemetery
North Korea fires missile which lands in sea off Japan
2 officers survive 16-foot fall from Southwest Fwy
Veteran's 'dream home' destroyed by fire
Dangerous heat, more humidity until storms arrive
Man killed on Ohio fair ride recently joined Marines
UberEats driver caught on camera confronting woman
Show More
No mis-steak-in': Police foil meat heist
Atlantic could see tropical activity next week
CEO tests job applicants with texts at odd hours
Starbucks to shutter all Teavana stores
Use your 'Spidey sense' in Houston this weekend
More News
Top Video
LOL: Rodent hilariously holds on for dear life
Little dog found wrapped in trash bag in dumpster
CEO tests job applicants with texts at odd hours
No mis-steak-in': Police foil meat heist
More Video