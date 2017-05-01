NEWS

Families deal with major tornado aftermath

A Houston woman has lost her family home in East Texas to major tornado damage.

The latest National Weather Service assessment indicates as many as five tornadoes tore through the northeastern part of the state Saturday, though that number could still rise.

Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency Monday for the counties of Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains.

The death toll remains at four and the last two people reported missing this weekend were found alive overnight, local officials said.

Dozens of people were hurt. However, the property damage estimates are still being tallied.

In Eustace, southwest of Canton, tornadoes ripped apart several homes. Teresa Melton and her family sheltered in a laundry room and were briefly trapped before strangers freed them.

"When you get out and turn around, and look at it, you're in a state of shock. You just can't believe you're alive," Melton said. "You hear people say that but until you go through it it just doesn't register."

Melton's mother, Caroline York, got a concussion and bearing loss from being their around.

Doctors found a small rock lodged in her ear. Melton and her fiancé were also scraped and bruised.

"It was the washer, I think, was up against my head and neck. I really for just a split second, I thought it's gonna snap my neck," York said.

Just a few miles away, Kelsie Richmond and her family returned home after the storm to find their house knocked from its foundation and most of their belongings destroyed.

"If we had been in there, I think we would have been dead," Richmond said

Richmond is set to graduate high school next month. She has been planning to start her life as an adult, but she's now helping her family try to restore the life they had just days ago.

"You think it would never happen to you in real life. But one moment you can have everything and the next, everything is gone," she said.

