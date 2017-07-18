EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1458771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man arrested on child porn charges had volunteered with children.

Families are concerned after a neighbor arrested for child pornography is living less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school.According to county records, Steven Stones is legally allowed to live at his Champions Forest-area home. He was charged with possession of child pornography last year and spent three days in jail. Stones also received seven years of court supervision, fines and has to complete community service.Some neighbors have called for a change in current law."I do think that Harris County could have put more protections in place for the community. I don't think Harris County considered the fact that his location sits next to an elementary school," David Landry said.In the first paragrah of Stones' community supervision, the mandate states that he cannot, "...reside, go in, on or within 1,000 feet of a premises where children commonly gather."The following paragraph makes an exception for his home.Aleta Yates, a retired parole agent from California, said she's concerned for children nearby."How easy it is to be in the park and to quickly leave the park and have a place to go and be away from anyone who might come to investigate something that a child would be concerned about," Yates said.The Texas sex offender registration program does not prohibit registered sex offenders from living close to or going near places frequented by children, according to DPS. However, Texas community supervision, parole laws or city ordinances could make their own rules.According to court records, Stone has not violated the conditions of his probation.