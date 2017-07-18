NEWS

Families concerned after registered sex offender allowed to live near school

EMBED </>More Videos

Man convicted on child porn charge allowed to live near school, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Families are concerned after a neighbor arrested for child pornography is living less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

According to county records, Steven Stones is legally allowed to live at his Champions Forest-area home. He was charged with possession of child pornography last year and spent three days in jail. Stones also received seven years of court supervision, fines and has to complete community service.

Some neighbors have called for a change in current law.

"I do think that Harris County could have put more protections in place for the community. I don't think Harris County considered the fact that his location sits next to an elementary school," David Landry said.

In the first paragrah of Stones' community supervision, the mandate states that he cannot, "...reside, go in, on or within 1,000 feet of a premises where children commonly gather."

The following paragraph makes an exception for his home.

RELATED: Former cub scout leader faces child porn charges
EMBED More News Videos

Man arrested on child porn charges had volunteered with children.



Aleta Yates, a retired parole agent from California, said she's concerned for children nearby.

"How easy it is to be in the park and to quickly leave the park and have a place to go and be away from anyone who might come to investigate something that a child would be concerned about," Yates said.

The Texas sex offender registration program does not prohibit registered sex offenders from living close to or going near places frequented by children, according to DPS. However, Texas community supervision, parole laws or city ordinances could make their own rules.

According to court records, Stone has not violated the conditions of his probation.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newssex offenderschoolchild pornographyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
White House blindsided by repeal-and-replace plan's implosion
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Community where Josue Flores died on edge tonight
Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
More News
Top Stories
Community where Josue Flores died on edge tonight
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury
Highway 59 embankment failure causing extra traffic
Council members: "Lets start over" on recycling contract
Erosion near creek threatens Spring Valley swim club
Show More
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
Police: Veteran shot to death while walking to dialysis
More News
Top Video
Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp
Community where Josue Flores died on edge tonight
Highway 59 embankment failure causing extra traffic
Manchester City arrives in Houston ahead of game at NRG
More Video