ARREST

Man watches on FaceTime as friend held up in alleged home invasion

Four people are in custody after an alleged attack in Arizona. (KTRK)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ --
A man says he was just chatting on FaceTime when four armed suspects bust through the door and attacked him.

Trevie Ellett says the men told him to put his hands up. The next thing he knew, he was being held up at gunpoint.

All the while, his friend Carson Jeffries in San Diego was watching over his phone.

The quick-thinking Jeffries sprang into action, dialing police in Scottsdale to report the home invasion playing out hundreds of miles away.

Police surrounded the complex, and arrested four men on multiple felony charges.

Ellett, meantime, is crediting his old friend--and their phones-for saving his life.

"FaceTime saved my life, for sure," he said.
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
