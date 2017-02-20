NEWS

Explosive thrown into Porter hotel parking lot

PORTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Someone threw some kind of explosive toward a motel parking lot in Porter, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies said.

It happened at the Palace Inn, 24085 Highway 59, around 6 p.m.


A suspect walked up, holding a shoe, asking another person if "they wanted to see something cool," a news release said.

That's when the shoe exploded causing a loud concussion and debris flying across the parking lot.

Several adults and children were nearby when the explosion happened, deputies said, but none were injured.

The suspect then got into a vehicle, described as a blue 2004 Lexus SUV with license plate GH42LC.

The device in the shoe is believed to have been a firework or "concussion" device, police said.
