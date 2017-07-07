NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows carjacker mid-chase before deputies crash

070717-ewn-430am-parker-chase-crash-vid (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In video exclusive to Eyewitness News, a suspected carjacker is seen mid-chase followed by multiple Harris County deputies early Friday.

The chase preceded a wreck between three of the deputies on the North Freeway near Parker Road. None of the deputies was seriously injured, according to police.

The chase began in the area of I-45 and Greens Road just after 3:15 a.m.

The suspect vehicle eventually crashed in the 9100 block of McGallion Road, where a person was taken into custody.

Police did not immediately give details on the original carjacking call.
