Three teens have been arrested in an attempted robbery of an Applebee's overnight in northeast Harris County, thanks to some quick-thinking restaurant employees.Deputies said two teens came through the side door of the Applebee's in the 5900 block of Sam Houston Parkway around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies said one of them allegedly had a knife.According to deputies, one of the suspects approached the bar, demanding money from the register.The employee at the bar showed the teen the register, and as he was trying to open it, two employees grabbed the suspect and threw him to the ground, deputies said.The other teen with a knife ran toward his friend to help him, but another employee threw him down and grabbed the knife out of his hand.Exclusive eyewitness video shows the suspects being held down.An Applebee's customer, who does not want to be identified, told ABC13 that he and his family had just finished watching a movie and went to the restaurant to grab a bite.He said he confronted one of the teens who had a knife."I told him to put it down and he said 'No' and swing it at me," the customer said.He said he warned the suspect not to do it again or else he would pull his knife out. He said the suspect lunged at him with the knife again, but the customer grabbed him and took him down.He said the restaurant manager held him down until deputies got there.Employees then directed deputies to a female suspect who was waiting in a black getaway car in the parking lot. Deputies said she sped off, but they caught up with her and she was arrested a few blocks away from restaurant.Investigators cannot release the names of the teens because they are underage, but we know that the male suspects are 15 and 16 and the female suspect is 15.No other weapons were found.They are all facing aggravated robbery charges.