Officers recount attempt to rescue family in fatal Montgomery Co. house fire

Officers who attempted to save children trapped in a burning home in Montgomery County tell their story.

TAMINA, Texas (KTRK) --
First responders said they were overwhelmed by the extent of a house fire that killed three children and injured six family members in Montgomery County.

Body cameras captured the emotionally charged moments when the police officers and firefighters arrived on the scene. Upon arrival, the officers attempted to find rags to put over their faces to protect themselves against smoke inhalation as they rushed into the burning home.

They were forced back by intense smoke and a ceiling about to fall in. The officers said they wanted to save the people inside, but the fire was spreading too quickly.

"We really didn't know the extent of the situation until we were actually in the living room and attempted to go to the stairwell to save the kids," Officer C.J. Duenas with the Shenandoah Police Department told Eyewitness News exclusively.

"It's a very eerie feeling, a very quiet feeling. I know all I was thinking was try to get to the kids as quickly as we could," he added.

The fire began just after 4 a.m. at a home in 19000 block of Johnson Road near Tamina.

Authorities have identified the deceased children as 13-year-old Terrance (TJ) Mitchell, 6-year-old Kaila Mitchell and 5-year-old Kyle Mitchell.

Body camera video shows police officers' dramatic rescue attempt at fatal house fire.



The grandparents Bobby and Carrie Johnson, the mother of the children, her 10-year-old son Adrian Mitchell and the uncle Jarvis Johnson were injured.

Several first responders were injured as they attempted to rescue the family from the burning home.

Click here for more coverage.

A pastor of a church in Willis and his family were injured with critical burns.

