Exclusive: Indicted HPD officer seen allegedly kicking downed suspect

EXCLUSIVE: Indicted officer seen kicking suspect on ground (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A retired Houston police officer who was indicted in connection to a shooting and burglary earlier this year is allegedly seen kicking a suspect on the ground in video obtained by Eyewitness News.

A Harris County grand jury indicted Bruce Johnson on Thursday for tampering with evidence and assault tied to the February incident.

In the newly surfaced video of the officer-involved shooting, Johnson is allegedly seen kicking a burglary suspect he had just shot.

Johnson, who turned himself into authorities on Friday, was still in uniform when he arrived to his home in the 6500 block of Yorkdale. Johnson told investigators he saw a suspect breaking into his home.

According to police, the suspect and Johnson got into a physical altercation when the officer discharged several rounds.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo stated that he is "extremely disappointed in the actions of this former employee," but he also commended his newly-formed internal investigation unit in looking into the Johnson case.
